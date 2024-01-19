Oscar nominations 2024: How to watch, which categories will be announced

The 96th Oscars will air Sunday, March 10, 2024 on ABC.
Will it be another "Barbenheimer" battle? We'll find out on Tuesday, when nominations are announced for the 96th Oscars.
Here's everything you need to know:
We'll learn who's nominated for an Oscar on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. GMT / 9:30 p.m. CST.
As revealed on "Good Morning America," actress Zazie Beetz from "Deadpool 2" and actor Jack Quaid from "The Boys" will announce the nominations from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
You can watch the Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.
The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
All categories will be announced in two parts on Tuesday.
5:30 a.m. PST
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Animated Short Film
Costume Design
Live Action Short Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Score)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
5:41 a.m. PST
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature Film
Documentary Short Film
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Sound
Visual Effects
Check back Tuesday morning to watch the 2024 Oscar nominations live and see a full list of nominees.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.