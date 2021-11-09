New Jersey mother charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in back seat of car

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11213238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighborhoods across New York City are seeing an increase in rat and mice sightings.

HILLSBOROUGH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother in New Jersey is charged with killing her two young children.Police found Yuhwei Chou, 36, in a car that had gone off the road on Mountain View Road in Hillsborough on Tuesday.Officers noticed her two kids were in the back seat in a booster seat and car seat. Both the 7-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy were bound and restrained.Police said the children did not have vital signs and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say Chou caused the deaths of her children. She was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.Police did not say how the children died. An autopsy will be performed to determine their cause and manner of death.----------