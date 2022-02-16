Mother pistol whipped, car beaten with bats with kids inside in East Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11567136" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a young mother in Harlem was assaulted in front of her children.It happened on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m. in front of 1663 Park Avenue.The 22-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by three men.One of the men took out a gun and gave it to a second man who hit her on the left side of the head with it.Then the men hit her car multiple times with bats, all while her two children were inside.The victim was able to drive away to a safe location and the attackers ran off.EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene for minor injuries.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------