Mother pistol whipped, car beaten with bats with kids inside in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother attacked, car beaten with bats with kids inside in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a young mother in Harlem was assaulted in front of her children.

It happened on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m. in front of 1663 Park Avenue.

The 22-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by three men.

One of the men took out a gun and gave it to a second man who hit her on the left side of the head with it.

Then the men hit her car multiple times with bats, all while her two children were inside.

The victim was able to drive away to a safe location and the attackers ran off.



EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports from the second vigil held in as many days following the terrifying murder.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citybeatingmother attackedbatschild endangerment
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tanker slams into business on LI, sparks massive fire
Child missing for 2 years found under stairs in New York home
Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to prevent release of some records
AccuWeather: Turning milder
Driver accused of trying to rape 13-year-old passenger
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro officially retires
COVID Updates: Hochul says many factors keeping school masks
Show More
Shot fired by police officer during traffic stop in NYC
Exclusive interview: Mayor Adams on violence, hate crimes in NYC
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Suspect wanted for attacking, robbing man in Queens
Teen aims to set record for youngest solo flight around the world
More TOP STORIES News