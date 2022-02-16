Mother pistol whipped, car beaten with bats with kids inside in East Harlem

It happened on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m. in front of 1663 Park Avenue.
The 22-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by three men.
One of the men took out a gun and gave it to a second man who hit her on the left side of the head with it.
Then the men hit her car multiple times with bats, all while her two children were inside.
The victim was able to drive away to a safe location and the attackers ran off.
EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene for minor injuries.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Outrage and grief in wake of grisly Chinatown apartment murder
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube