Mother speaks out after security guard daughter killed in library stabbing in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- A woman has died after she was stabbed repeatedly inside a library in Spring Valley. Her mother is now speaking out about her heartbreak.
The Finkelstein Memorial Library remained closed Wednesday.
So many are still in shock including the mother of the security guard.
She says she wants answers about why this happened and has a powerful message for the man accused of killing her.
"They couldn't save her, they came out and said they couldn't save her," said Shirley Wilson, the victim's mother.
It's been a nightmare. Shirley Wilson says she can't sleep or eat since she saw her daughter in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.
"I just can't believe she's gone," Shirley Wilson said.
She says her daughter Sandra Wilson, 52, had been working at the Finkelstein Memorial Library as a security guard for nearly 10 years, first part time and then full time.
That is where Sandra was, manning her third floor post, when police say 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin began stabbing her with a knife.
"He admit he did it, he admit he stabbed her," Shirley Wilson said.
Several patrons held the suspect down, while others tried to perform CPR.
But Sandra, a mother of three and a new grandmother, didn't survive.
Esther Malek was there at the time and called 911.
She saw Sandra every week.
"She would always stop, always had a smile for everybody," Malek said.
"She just was a good girl, she didn't start no trouble or nothing like that, that's why I couldn't understand why would he go up the back steps and stab her," Shirley Wilson said.
Glaudin is now charged with second degree murder.
Investigators saying he was someone known to the staff at the library, but the motive is not clear.
For this mother, her heart is broken, but trying to move forward the only way she knows how.
"I have to forgive him because if I don't, I be hating him and hate make you do crazy things, so I have to forgive him," Shirley Wilson said.
Shirley Wilson says she is hanging on to the image of her daughter's smile.
Glaudin is due back in court Monday.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Mother speaks out after security guard daughter killed in library stabbing in Spring Valley
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More