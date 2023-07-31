Brentwood man arrested in fatal stabbing of 2-year-old daughter and wife

BRENTWOOD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A Brentwood man is under arrest and accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

Suffolk County police responded to the scene on Jefferson Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police found Misbah Batool, 33, and Iazia Zanoor, 2, with stab wounds.

They were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where they were pronounced dead.

Zanoor Jaffari, 31, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for a medical evaluation and released into police custody.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Zanoor Jaffari with two counts of second-degree murder.

He is due in court on the charges Monday in Central Islip.

