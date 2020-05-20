Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bruckner Boulevard in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A motorcyclist was killed after he was apparently rear-ended by a car in the Soundview section of the Bronx.
The vehicles collided while both were traveling westbound on Bruckner Boulevard just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla rear-ended a Yamaha motorcycle.
The 25-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.
The driver of the Corolla remained on the scene, and no charges were immediately filed.
