Mount Sinai West emergency room floods after sprinkler system goes off; hospital now back to normal

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Mount Sinai West Hospital is back to normal after the sprinkler system was activated, flooding the emergency room on Saturday afternoon.

Several other floors of the hospital were also flooded.

Employees worked quickly to clean up the mess and used machines to pump out the water.

There is no word on why the sprinkler system was activated.

