Shots fired in front of Mount Sinai West Hospital

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Shots were fired outside a hospital in Hell's Kitchen on Friday.

Police say someone fired off two rounds in front of Mount Sinai West on 10th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. No one was hit.

A search is on for four suspects, all men who were standing outside the hospital when the shots were fired. Officials say they fled northbound on 10th/Amsterdam Avenue.

It is not clear whether the gunfire was random or targeted.

