Westchester County high school baseball coach charged with sex crimes

A Black realtor was showing a house to a Black man and his 15-year-old son in a Michigan suburb when police surrounded the property with guns.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Investigators in Westchester County charged a volunteer baseball coach with child sex crimes.Robert Pope, 30, worked with the Mount Vernon High School's varsity team.Prosecutors charged him with coercion and enticement of a 16-year-old to engage in sexual contact on multiple occasions.Investigators want any additional victims to contact them at "1-800-CALL-FBI."If convicted, Pope faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence.