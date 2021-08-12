Westchester County high school baseball coach charged with sex crimes

By Eyewitness News
NY varsity baseball coach charged with sex crimes

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- Investigators in Westchester County charged a volunteer baseball coach with child sex crimes.

Robert Pope, 30, worked with the Mount Vernon High School's varsity team.

Prosecutors charged him with coercion and enticement of a 16-year-old to engage in sexual contact on multiple occasions.

Investigators want any additional victims to contact them at "1-800-CALL-FBI."

If convicted, Pope faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence.


