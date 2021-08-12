Westchester County high school baseball coach charged with sex crimes

Robert Pope, 30, worked with the Mount Vernon High School's varsity team.
Prosecutors charged him with coercion and enticement of a 16-year-old to engage in sexual contact on multiple occasions.
Investigators want any additional victims to contact them at "1-800-CALL-FBI."
If convicted, Pope faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence.
