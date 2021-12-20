'Everything is just gone': Man left homeless by fire in Mount Vernon

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire at condemned home spreads to neighbor's house

MOUNT VERNON, Westchester County (WABC) -- A fire that started in an unoccupied house in Mount Vernon late Monday morning quickly spread to a neighboring home that was gutted by the flames.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at a previously condemned two-story home on the corner of Sanford Boulevard South 7th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Patrick Sanders, who lives alone next door, watched his whole world go up in flames.

"Everything," he said. "Everything is just gone. I don't know what I am going to do tonight. I don't have no place to stay."

ALSO READ | More than 30 dry shampoo, conditioners recalled
EMBED More News Videos

P&G Issues voluntary recall of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products


Sanders said he smelled gas but thought nothing of it, then he saw neighbors and police and he realized something was wrong.

"And I see the flames jumping from the second floor over to the house right there, and I was living in that house," he said. "And the next thing you know, everything was up in flames."

Firefighters from New Rochelle, Pelham and Yonkers worked alongside Mount Vernon's bravest as they battled a smoky and persistent fire that spread to some hard to reach areas.

"Because the building had been previously condemned by our buildings department, we received reports of issues with the floor and ceiling," Mount Vernon fire Chief Kim Odindo said. "So these things are already compromised, things that we needed to gain access and entry into the building."

There is no preliminary indication as what specifically sparked the fire, but investigators say there's a good chance vagrants got inside the unoccupied home to keep warm on a rather cold night.

ALSO READ | NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
EMBED More News Videos

Sonia Rincon reports on the rise in COVID cases in New York City from Times Square.


No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount vernonwestchester countyfire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hochul vows to keep schools open amid record level of NY COVID cases
NYC omicron surge to last 'a matter of weeks,' mayor says
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New Jersey
Trump booed by crowd after revealing he got COVID booster shot
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
P&G dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Warming up as winter begins
Show More
2 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID, 9 of 32 teams now paused
COVID News: Hospitalizations up 41 percent nationwide
Mayor-elect Eric Adams announces 5 women deputy mayor appointees
'Hamilton,' 'Aladdin' cancel all Broadway shows until after Christmas
Man fatally shot after confrontation with police in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News