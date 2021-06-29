coronavirus new york city

'Movies Under the Stars' returning this summer in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The outdoor series "Movies Under the Stars" will return this summer, bringing free screenings to New York City's parks and playgrounds.

Parks across the city are hosting screenings throughout the summer months of classic films like RENT and new favorites Captain America, Coco and Incredibles 2.

The fun starts Tuesday night, June 29, in Brooklyn and Queens.

You can find the entire "Movie Under the Stars" lineup at nyc.gov/moviesunderthestars.

For the first time ever, this NYC summer tradition will include screenings of the third annual New York Public School Film Festival (NYPSFF), which showcases 32 films created by NYC public school students from across the five boroughs.

As a bonus, these special screenings will be followed by student interviews with leading film and television industry professionals including Malcolm D. Lee, the Queens-born/Brooklyn-raised director of the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James; Kemp Powers, the Brooklyn-born, Oscar-nominated co-writer and co-director of the award-winning film Soul; and Nina Yang Bongiovi, the NYC executive producer of Godfather of Harlem. These NYPSFF screenings will take place July 9, 10 and 11 in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.

For everyone's safety, all participants are asked to observe the following guidelines:

Please wear a mask if you are unvaccinated, or if it makes you feel more comfortable
All individuals should maintain social distancing of six feet during programming, regardless of vaccination status
Please wear a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands before attending a program
Stay home if you are sick

Once summer is over, the fun will continue.

Mayor de Blasio announced the New York Comedy Festival will return November 8 -14.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklynqueenscoronavirus new york cityhealthsummermedicalmoviesreopen nychospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may protect for years
Preliminary Moderna data indicates vaccine effective against variants
COVID Updates: Delta variant makes up more than 20% of new cases
Residents near Battery Park protest monument to essential workers
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Sleepy Hollow
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat continues
Extreme Heat: Code Red issued in Newark
What is a heat wave? What defines one, and how does it form?
How to beat the heat with rising summer temperatures
2021 New York Primary Results
What to expect as the first Ranked Choice results are released
Show More
Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Preliminary Moderna data indicates vaccine effective against variants
Delta variant: What New Yorkers need to know
Giuliani facing inquiry over possible improper lobbying for Turkey
More TOP STORIES News