'Movies Under the Stars' returning this summer in New York City

Parks across the city are hosting screenings throughout the summer months of classic films like RENT and new favorites Captain America, Coco and Incredibles 2.
The fun starts Tuesday night, June 29, in Brooklyn and Queens.
You can find the entire "Movie Under the Stars" lineup at nyc.gov/moviesunderthestars.
For the first time ever, this NYC summer tradition will include screenings of the third annual New York Public School Film Festival (NYPSFF), which showcases 32 films created by NYC public school students from across the five boroughs.
As a bonus, these special screenings will be followed by student interviews with leading film and television industry professionals including Malcolm D. Lee, the Queens-born/Brooklyn-raised director of the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James; Kemp Powers, the Brooklyn-born, Oscar-nominated co-writer and co-director of the award-winning film Soul; and Nina Yang Bongiovi, the NYC executive producer of Godfather of Harlem. These NYPSFF screenings will take place July 9, 10 and 11 in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.
For everyone's safety, all participants are asked to observe the following guidelines:
Please wear a mask if you are unvaccinated, or if it makes you feel more comfortable
All individuals should maintain social distancing of six feet during programming, regardless of vaccination status
Please wear a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained
Wash your hands before attending a program
Stay home if you are sick
Once summer is over, the fun will continue.
Mayor de Blasio announced the New York Comedy Festival will return November 8 -14.
