Long Island man charged in 2 apparent MS-13 murders

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Roosevelt man was charged in two apparent MS-13 related murders on Long Island

Carlos Alfaro, 22, is charged in the death off 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor, found in the wooded Roosevelt Preserve in May 2018.

The second murder is that of 24-year-old Carlos Ulises Ventura-Zelaya, who was killed in October of 2016.

Authorities say these murders appear to be MS-13 related.

Others have previously been charged in the Leonor murder, and those were also linked to the October 2017 murder of 15-year-old Angel Soler, also found in the Roosevelt Preserve.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rooseveltnassau countymurderms 13 gangteen killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Suspect charged in 2 murders linked to MS-13 on LI
Man held without bail in suspected MS-13 murder on LI
Police ID remains of possible MS-13 victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News