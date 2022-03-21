Trial begins for woman, an alleged MS-13 associate, charged in deaths of 4 men in Central Islip

EMBED <>More Videos

Trial for woman allegedly involved in 2017 MS-13 gang killings

CENTRAL ISLIP, New York -- A federal jury will hear opening statements Monday in the trial of a Long Island woman accused of luring four young men to their slaughter by more than a dozen members of the MS-13 street gang.

Prosecutors say Leniz Escobar helped orchestrate the 2017 massacre as a teenage associate of the gang before falsely claiming to be a victim in the ambush.

Escobar has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges in the four deaths that prosecutors described as "a horrific frenzy of violence" involving machetes, knives and tree limbs in a Central Islip park.

A message was sent to her defense attorneys seeking comment.

MS-13 had been seeking to settle a score, prosecutors allege, and believed the young victims to be members of the rival 18th Street Gang. The victims' families have denied that any of the slain men were in a gang.

Prosecutors allege that Escobar, who was 17 at the time, was seeking to curry favor with MS-13 and alerted its members to the victims' location in a wooden area in Central Islip. Under MS-13 rules, the killings had been "pre-authorized" by gang leadership, prosecutors said, and contributors to the carnage stood to gain membership or ascend the organization's ranks.

Authorities said Escobar later tossed her cellphone from a moving vehicle - as well as a SIM card that had been removed and damaged so badly law enforcement couldn't recover its contents.



"Additionally, Escobar discarded the bloody clothing that she had been wearing on the night of the murders," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

MS-13, also known as La Mara Salvatrucha, recruits young teenagers from El Salvador and Honduras, though many gang members were born in the U.S. The gang has been blamed for dozens of killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island.

ALSO READ | Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
EMBED More News Videos

Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central islipsuffolk countymurdergang violenceluringms 13 gang
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
New NYC vaccination push targets 5-11 year olds
Police searching for man who attempted to murder, rape woman in Harlem
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy
2 Pa. state troopers, civilian killed in South Philly; I-95 closed
NYPD adds more Neighborhood Safety Teams to crime-ridden areas
Show More
Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Man shot in the head inside Brooklyn deli
Cab driver in danger of losing vision after attacked by couple
Oscars ceremony set to break barriers with historic firsts
More TOP STORIES News