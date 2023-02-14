Michigan State University student who survived Sandy Hook massacre speaks out after shooting

Joe Torres speaks with Michigan State student Jacqueline Matthews, who was on campus during the shooting and who is a Sandy Hook survivor.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Michigan State University student who was on campus during Monday's deadly shooting is also a survivor of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Jaqueline Matthews, 21, is originally from Newtown, Connecticut.

She was in 6th grade when the shooting happened in 2012 and is currently majoring in international law at MSU.

She suffers from a PTSD fracture in her back due to crouching and hiding in a corner during the Sandy Hook massacre.

Matthews posted on TikTok to express her frustration and concern for the communities.

"I never talk about that topic, but I felt the need to post that video, I was sitting with my roommate, and we were talking about how out of hand this is, and how it's not OK," Matthews said. "Even the kids form Sandy Hook/Newtown, the kids from Stoneman Douglas, their lives don't stop when these things happen. The fact that the odds of me being in both of those places for two mass shootings, is unfortunately, not as unlikely as it is, for other people as well. I think that's why I felt the need to make the video to bring awareness to the fact that, enough is enough. It just needs to end."

Matthews said she is done being scared of the conversation.

"It's been put in my face too many times, to the point where being scared is no longer an option," Matthews said.

