MSU student misses graduation to give birth, so hospital staff throws impromptu ceremony

A Montclair State University student gave birth and missed her graduation, so staff at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center threw an impromptu ceremony.

LIVINGSTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One Montclair State University graduate missed her graduation ceremony Tuesday because she was in the hospital.

Kianda Wilchcombe gave birth two weeks earlier than expected, so she missed out on all the graduation festivities.

As such, the maternity staff at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center brought the celebration to her.

Wilchcome's family, including her 1-year-old daughter and her newborn, Novi Lyn, were in attendance.

She graduated from Montclair State University with a degree in biochemistry.

