EXCLUSIVE: Subway conductor speaks out after he was pushed onto tracks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An MTA subway conductor who was pushed onto the tracks in an unprovoked attack spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News as he was released from the hospital Thursday.Dennis Russo, 65, was released from Brooklyn Hospital Thursday afternoon.Reporter NJ Burkett will have a live report on the attack coming up on Eyewitness News at 6.He was on-duty, working on the northbound platform on the A subway line inside of the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station Tuesday morning when another man pushed him onto the train tracks."I was standing, there's these long posts that run from the floor to the ceiling, I was standing off that, like maybe half my body and this guy just came, shoved me and then continued to push me and I went flying. I couldn't control it," Russo said.Two police officers who were at the scene rushed to Russo's aid and pulled him from the train tracks.He suffered multiple rib and spinal fractures from the fall.Russo says it will be months before he is fully recovered.Police are still searching for the suspect.It's one of three attacks on MTA workers that happened in just a 24 hour period.In Queens, someone smashed an MTA bus window Tuesday morning in Jamaica.The in-service bus on the Q56 Route, travelling westbound, was standing in the bus stop at Jamaica Avenue and 132nd Street.That's when police say a male pedestrian walked up to the driver's side window of the bus, verbally assaulted him, and struck the window with his fist that shattered the window.Customers were safely discharged from the bus and no injuries were reported.The attacker ran away from the scene and remains on the loose.On Monday night, officials say a bus operator aboard an out-of-service bus at Fourth Avenue and E. 8th Street in Manhattan was assaulted.The bus was standing at the terminal with its doors open when a male pedestrian had approached the bus and held the front doors open, according to authorities.The man then punched the bus operator in the face several times.The victim was removed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the face, neck and back.----------