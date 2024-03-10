Empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks will be banned on 7 NYC bridges due to weather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Due to high winds, MTA Bridges and Tunnels will ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges on Monday.

The restriction will take effect beginning at 8 a.m. through 10 p.m.

The effected bridges include Bronx-Whitestone, Cross Bay, Henry Hudson, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial, Robert F. Kennedy, Throgs Neck, and Verrazzano-Narrows.

Pedestrian walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge will also be closed during the mentioned hours.

However, walkways at the RFK and Henry Hudson bridges will remain open, weather permitting.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.