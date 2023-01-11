MTA to install bike racks on buses, at subway stations to encourage 'micromobility' options

MTA officials are making a push to open up the mass transit system to better serve riders who use bikes and scooters for part of their commute. Lauren Glassberg has the story.

"There's tremendous growth in the use of micro-mobility devices and that gives us the chance ability to extend the reach of the transit system as the alternative to driving to many areas that may not have a rail system nearby," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.

The MTA will add bike racks to 37 subway stations that don't already have them to encourage commuters to use alternative transportation to reach the closest train station.

It's an addition that has already seemed to entice a few Brooklyn residents.

One resident said safe bike parking would be a draw.

"I would be able to take a bike easily if I could park it right by the train station," the resident said. "It would actually make it easier to get off of the train and come back home."

Bike racks will also be added to five LIRR stations and 13 Metro-North stations.

There are also plans to add bike racks to the front of some buses on routes that cross bridges. New technology will help users map out multimodal commutes that take advantage of biking and scootering.

"Better micromobility connections are helping to improve access to jobs, schools, health care, cultural destinations and it's especially true of residents in low income and historically disadvantaged communities," Lieber said.

The MTA isn't offering a timeline for the projects but they all fall under the bigger strategy of connectivity and conservation.

The MTA hopes to get people to rely less on cars, and instead use a combination of bikes, scooters and mass transit.

"More and better options mean fewer cars on the roads and of course that means less harmful emissions and better air quality," Lieber said.

