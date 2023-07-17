MTA board to discuss fare hikes, congestion pricing this week

The MTA board is set to discuss fare hikes and congestion pricing during their meeting this week.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A few key items are on the MTA's agenda this week.

On Monday, a committee will discuss fare hikes.

In May, the agency proposed hiking subway fares to $2.90.

That's a 15-cent increase.

It would be the first fare hike since 2015 and could go into effect by Labor Day.

Hikes could also be coming on Metro North, but not for riders west of the Hudson River.

The MTA will vote on the proposal on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, another committee will discuss congestion pricing.

The six-member panel will recommend a tolling structure for the Manhattan Central Business District.

