MTA Board expected to raise subway, bus fares; discuss congestion pricing

Derick Waller has more on the fare increases the MTA Board is expected to approve.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA Board is expected to vote on raising many fares and fees.

Base subway and bus fares are expected to go up to $2.90 from $2.75. It's been that price since 2015.

Metro-North and LIRR fares are expected to go up around 4.3%.

They're also raising fares on express buses and monthly MetroCards.

Tolls on MTA bridges and tunnels, like the Midtown Tunnel, the Verrazanno, and the Whitestone bridges, for example, are also going up 5.5%.

Then at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the MTA's Traffic Mobility Review Board will talk about congestion pricing, the plan to toll drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street.

It could go into effect as early as next spring.

The board will make a recommendation on how much the toll should be and who will be exempt.

There is no public comment period at the congestion pricing hearing, but the MTA is expected to hear from those opposed to these price increases and changes at their regular board meeting at 10 a.m.

