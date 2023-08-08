  • Watch Now
Man, 18, fatally struck by MTA bus while riding scooter in Jamaica

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 9:19AM
Man riding scooter fatally stuck by MTA bus in Queens
EMBED <>More Videos

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by an MTA bus while riding a scooter in Queens.

Officials say the accident happened Monday night on 89th Avenue in Jamaica.

The 18-year-old collided with a Q20 bus that was heading north on 168th Street, authorities said. The teen later died at the hospital.

Officials say the bus was empty and the driver stayed at the scene.

It appears the victim may have crossed against the light, police said.

An investigation continues.

