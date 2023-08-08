The 18-year-old collided with a Q20 bus that was heading north on 168th Street, authorities said.

Man, 18, fatally struck by MTA bus while riding scooter in Jamaica

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by an MTA bus while riding a scooter in Queens.

Officials say the accident happened Monday night on 89th Avenue in Jamaica.

The 18-year-old collided with a Q20 bus that was heading north on 168th Street, authorities said. The teen later died at the hospital.

Officials say the bus was empty and the driver stayed at the scene.

It appears the victim may have crossed against the light, police said.

An investigation continues.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.