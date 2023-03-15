Man shot during argument on MTA bus in Prospect Lefferts Gardens: Police

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Officials say someone opened fire on the B44 bus near Rogers Avenue and Empire Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Video shows the bus taped off late Tuesday night, as investigators spoke to witnesses.

Officials say the gunman got into an argument with the 25-year-old victim. The argument escalated and the suspect opened fire, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

People in the neighborhood say it's unsettling to hear about violence on public transit.

"I'm on my way to get on this MTA transit and I feel unsafe," one woman said.

Officials say the suspect and the woman he was with fled the scene. They don't know exactly what started the argument between the two men, but police say they believe the victim was the intended target.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.