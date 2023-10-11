Authorities say the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, collided with the bus that was turning from 101st Street.

16-year-old riding motorcycle dies in collision with MTA bus in East Elmhurst

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A teenager on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an MTA bus in Queens Tuesday night.

Police say they believe the 16-year-old ran a red light. He was heading east on Astoria Boulevard just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say the teen collided with the bus that was turning from 101st Street. The teen was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The bus driver stayed on the scene following the crash. There were no passengers on the bus when the crash happened.

No charges have been filed.

