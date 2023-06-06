Search on for suspect who poured lighter fluid on MTA bus driver in 'beyond outrageous' attack

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who punched a bus driver in Brooklyn and poured lighter fluid on him before getting away.

The attack happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Nostrand Avenue near Empire Boulevard

The 57-year-old bus driver had pulled over his vehicle because a large fight broke out on the bus where a younger suspect had attacked an older man.

The bus was stopped by the driver, and all the passengers flooded off - including the suspect.

The only person left on the bus was the victim who was sprawled out on the floor of the bus. When the bus driver went to check on him, police say that man suddenly punched the bus operator in the face.

He poured lighter fluid on the bus driver before fleeing the southbound B44 bus.

The driver managed to take a picture of the suspect before he got away.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The MTA called the attack "beyond outrageous" in a statement:

"Targeting a bus operator with violence is beyond outrageous because attacks on public servants are attacks on all of us. When the NYPD catches this unhinged criminal-and they will-prosecutors should ensure he faces maximum consequences under the law."

