MTA conductor stabbed in attack on Bronx subway platform

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say an MTA conductor was stabbed after an altercation on a subway platform in the Bronx Sunday morning.It happened at about 10:40 a.m. on a southbound platform of the station at 149th Street and Grand Concourse.According to an MTA worker who spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News, the conductor was sitting on a bench when a man randomly walked up and slapped him in the face.The two got into a fight, and the attacker then stabbed the conductor several times in the shoulder and torso.The victim held the suspect down until police arrived and took him into custody.20-year-old Walter Rivera is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.Southbound 4 and 6 trains bypassed 149 St-Grand Concourse while the NYPD responded to the incident.----------