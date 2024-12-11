MTA Hero Armando Crespo helps prepare stations for weather events like snow, rain

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Armando Crespo, Chief Infrastructure Officer for New York City Transit in the Department of Subways.

Crespo, who is celebrating 23.5 years at the MTA, started as a transit electrical apprentice right out of high school and throughout the years has taken on different roles and promotions.

Currently, he has a variety of responsibilities which include ensuring stations are prepared for winter weather or potentially heavy rainfall, overseeing elevators, pump rooms, track work, and mitigating any conditions that need immediate attention.

He has a team of about 1,000 employees working with him.

Crespo says he enjoys a challenge, including responding to any emergency situations and ensuring service is either maintained or comes back in a timely fashion for passengers who may be impacted.

