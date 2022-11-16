MTA Heroes save baby kitten from Bronx train tracks

After a baby kitten was found near the MTA tracks, three officers sprung into action to save it from harm.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's story about three MTA Heroes is "PURRR-fect."

On November 3rd, a women called a rescue organization about a kitten on the tracks near the Fordham Metro-North train station.

"Humane Long Island" alerted the MTA and Officers Wang, Mulligan, and Guzman jumped into action.

They quickly notified dispatch, cut the power to the third rail, and rescued the kitten.

The kitten has since been adopted by the woman who made the initial call.

