Traffic

225 MTA Heroes help Bronx bus riders avoid confusion amid redesign project

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

MTA Heroes include 225 customer ambassadors

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are a group that makes sure bus riders get where they need to go.

The 225 MTA employees have worked as Customer Ambassadors through the launch of the Bronx bus redesign.

They were out in rain and shine speaking to customers and studying route changes to make sure riders were fully informed on updates to their bus lines.

They studied the route changes to be able to help customers still learning about the updates to their bus lines.



These ambassadors went above and beyond their regular job duties to represent the MTA during this change.

The MTA said to the heroes, "Thank you to all our ambassadors for showcasing our streamlined Bronx network and being the face of New York City to our riders. You have represented us beautifully!"

ALSO READ: Man frustrated after Queens home set ablaze by illegal fireworks from nearby July 4th party
EMBED More News Videos

Fed up and frustrated, Shariff Khan talked exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson after illegal fireworks set his home on fire during Fourth of July celebrations on Monday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbronxnew york citymtamta herobus
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Search for gunman who killed innocent man during violent NYC weekend
Highland Park parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Show More
2 officers injured during attempted robbery at cellphone store in NYC
Masbia Soup Kitchen rescues produce from farmers markets
Woman found stabbed to death in bed inside Bronx apartment
76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC
Suspects wanted in burglary spree targeting schools in NJ
More TOP STORIES News