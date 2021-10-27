MTA heroes save the day for bus passenger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7197299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The small black cat was sitting nervously next to the third rail ahead of the MTA Hero's train when he jumped into action.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11168286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is recognizing a team of MTA heroes who saved the day when a bus rider lost her bag.The bag contained the woman's ID's, birth certificate, social security card and $1,000 in cash.The rider was on the way back from the DMV when she forgot her bag on a bus.The MTA team jumped into action, consoling the woman while putting out announcements to bus operators to look for the bag.It was found within half an hour, by an MTA driver who was sweeping up his bus.They were able to return everything to the woman.for more stories about our MTA Heroes.----------