MTA heroes save the day for bus passenger

The bag contained the woman's ID's, birth certificate, social security card and $1,000 in cash.
The rider was on the way back from the DMV when she forgot her bag on a bus.
The MTA team jumped into action, consoling the woman while putting out announcements to bus operators to look for the bag.
It was found within half an hour, by an MTA driver who was sweeping up his bus.
They were able to return everything to the woman.
