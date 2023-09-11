2 MTA workers accused of drinking, buying potentially stolen goods, taking out knife on the job

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two MTA workers are accused of drinking on the job and buying potentially stolen goods.

Someone filed a complaint to the Office of the MTA Inspector General about a NYC Transit Maintenance Supervisor and a Structure Maintainer.

The incidents apparently happened on West 44th Street in Manhattan while the employees were working on a project to replace and repair subway grates along Eighth Avenue.

MTA Inspector General Daniel G. Cort said the two were observed giving money, in exchange for unknown merchandise, to various individuals who approached the MTA trailers.

Cort added that they also found alcohol in the Maintenance Supervisor's worksite locker.

Even more shocking, the inspector general said the Maintenance Supervisor was "observed brandishing a knife and placing it against the neck of an unknown individual during a transaction involving the unknown merchandise."

"The unacceptable conduct of these two individuals is a breach of the public's confidence and a violation of MTA's rules," Cort said. "However, their actions should not cast a shadow on the tens of thousands of devoted MTA employees who diligently serve the riders and taxpayers of New York."

Disciplinary proceedings were taken against the two workers in December 2022. The Maintenance Supervisor retired pursuant to a settlement stipulation with NYC Transit. The Structure Maintainer's disciplinary process is still ongoing.

