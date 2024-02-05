MTA sues NYC Comptroller Brad Lander over wages paid to subway cleaners during COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is suing New York City Comptroller Brad Lander over wages paid to subway cleaners during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the MTA brought in a number of contractors to clean subway cars overnight.

Former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer said the cleaners were being underpaid and forced the MTA to pay more under state law.

According to the lawsuit, the MTA argues that the comptroller's office misinterpreted the law and the cleaners were not entitled to higher wages.

