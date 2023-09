The MTA announced fall schedule changes for the Long Island Railroad.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Schedule changes for the Long Island Railroad will go into effect Tuesday.

The MTA says there's increased service to Penn Station and more direct service to Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal.

The schedules are based on ridership patterns after the opening of full service at Grand Central Madison in February.

Major schedule changes can be found here.

Riders are also encouraged to check the TrainTime app for smaller changes to departure and/or transfer times.