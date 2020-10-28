Former subway conductor charged for allegedly stealing $114,000 from New York City Transit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6149632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (Previous Story) CeFaan Kim follows up on a violent NYPD take down that was all caught on camera.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former subway conductor has been charged for allegedly stealing $114,000 from the New York City Transit.Officials announced Wednesday 48-year-old Giovanni Seminerio, of Alva, Florida, has been arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with grand larceny and other crimes for allegedly stealing approximately $114,000 in Workers' Compensation payments from NYC Transit.District Attorney Gonzalez said, "This defendant allegedly stole more than $100,000 in taxpayer money by claiming he was disabled while simultaneously - and outrageously - holding down a series of law enforcement jobs in other states," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gozalez said. "We will now seek to bring him to justice and recover the funds that he fraudulently received."MTA Inspector General Pokorny said the "scam artist suddenly suffered a convenient 'injury,' when faced with imminent termination as an MTA subway conductor yet was fit enough to relocate to other states and hold a series of law enforcement jobs.""All the while he was double-dipping - collecting a salary as a corrections officer and other positions of authority, while lining his pockets with disability payments funded by New York's taxpayers, as alleged in the indictment," Pokorny said.NYCT Interim President Feinberg said, "NYC Transit has zero tolerance for fraud and will seek full restitution in this and any case where it is perpetrated."Seminerio was arraigned Wednesday on a 22-count indictment in which he is charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, first-degree falsifying business records and related charges. The defendant was released and ordered to return to court on November 17, 2020.The District Attorney said that, according to the investigation, the defendant, then a subway conductor for NYC Transit, received notification that he would be terminated on December 8, 2015 for disciplinary charges related to his operation of the trains. That same day, the defendant claimed he had been injured during his shift the day before and sought Workers' Compensation benefits.Officials say the defendant began receiving Workers' Compensation payments on May 18, 2016. It is alleged that between October 2016 and August 2019 the defendant periodically signed documents, as required by NYC Transit, falsely certifying that he was not employed in any capacity, including a Daily Activity Questionnaire submitted with his medical exams, and an endorsement on the Workers' Compensation checks he received.From October 2016 to January 2020, officials say the defendant allegedly held a succession of salaried law enforcement positions, including work as a corrections officer for Monroe County, Pennsylvania, the Florida Department of Corrections and the Glades County, Florida Sheriff's Office and as an Enforcement Specialist for the Lee County, Florida Board of County Commissioners.It is alleged that the defendant stole approximately $114,000 as a result of his fraud.NYC Transit's Special Investigation Unit alerted the MTA Inspector General to the fraud during an internal review of Workers' Compensation cases and suspended his payments in August 2019.----------