Meet the only woman MTA officer to graduate from highly skilled ESU school

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This Women's History Month, meet the first female MTAPD officer to graduate from the NYPD Emergency Service specialized training school.

The school is considered by many to be the home of one of the toughest training courses in the country for law enforcement officers.

Elizabeth Dini trained for six years, undergoing some of the most physical, intellectually taxing, and terrifying experiences to serve her community.

She works as a police officer for the MTA, but she's not a regular officer. Most people don't make it through the grueling training that she underwent.

"Protester locks, welding, tactics, rope, rescue, fire, rescue, water, rescue, counterterrorism, firearms for weeks and weeks on end," Dini said.

Why is she trained in welding? In an emergency, she might have to work on the train tracks. It's all a part of the mix.

Dini says this job is the "hands-down best experience of my life."

How many women are in this next level highly trained unit? Dini is it.

"I didn't even feel like the only woman, felt like another teammate and that's because of the type of people STS picks," Dini said.

In Emergency Service, "type A" is the only type there is.

Dini says that when she's out on a call, it's often only her on the job.

Despite the pressure and great responsibility, Dini says she doesn't back down, and was first inspired by her father.

"He was with Suffolk Police Department for 42 years and the example he set, for us was just unparalleled," Dini said.

As Women's History Month comes to a close, Dini reflected on how she may impact young women and girls to chase their dreams.

"I've had girls approach me and say it's huge what you're doing I wanna do this too, thank you so much, I just don't have the words yet," Dini said.

On the merits, Dini has the top job and is a living example of hard work, despite any barriers.

"It's the attitude you walk in with, work well on a team," Dini said.

