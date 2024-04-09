MTA says decision to move booth agents to subway platforms getting great reviews

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA says its decision to move station agents from token booths to subway platforms to better assist riders has received positive reviews one year later.

The shift from the booth-centered position, which dates to the era of tokens, was meant to modernize the role to better serve the needs of customers.

The agency says agents received eight times as many rider commendations since they came out of the booth. The move also resulted in $10 million in annual savings, the MTA said.

Officials with the Transit Authority believe that is due to the roughly 2,300 station agents having more direct interactions with the public.

On Tuesday, NYC Transit President Richard Davey spoke out about the success and personally thanked the agents.

"Customer satisfaction is pretty darn high when they have the opportunity to interact with our agents, asking them questions, helping them with MetroCards as you can see over to my right and soon OMNY as well," Davey said.

According to the MTA, nearly four in five customers who interacted with an agent outside the booth said they were satisfied.

The same people were also two times more likely to feel safe on platforms.

"I am committed to making our subways safer and more accessible for the millions who rely on them each day," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "Station agents are the first point of contact for riders in need of assistance, and their continual presence in our stations is delivering results for New Yorkers."

