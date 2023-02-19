MTA signal upgrades to disrupt service on six subway lines

The MTA is modernizing the 8th Avenue line to allow trains to run closer to each other.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is making signal upgrades on the 'A', 'C', and 'E' lines that will disrupt service on six lines.

They are modernizing the 8th Avenue line to allow trains to run closer to each other.

The work also affects service on the 'D'. 'F'. and 'M' lines.

Downtown service on the 'A'. 'C', and 'E' lines will be disrupted through Friday, but uptown service will stay the same.

All work should be finished by next Sunday.

