MTA leadership gathered in Upper Manhattan Friday afternoon to celebrate the first new subway trains entering the fleet in more than five years. NJ Burkett has the details.

MTA's new 'R211' style subway trains hit the tracks, the first new fleet of trains in 5 years

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- MTA leadership gathered in Upper Manhattan Friday afternoon to celebrate the first new subway trains entering the fleet in more than five years.

The transit authority ordered 535 of the R211a model trains which include 440 cars with "state-of-the-art" amenities, 15 Staten Island Railway trains, and 20 cars with the open gangway feature.

Last month, the MTA hosted a special preview event that gave reporters a ride aboard a train made of the new style cars.

"Future open gangway pilot cars will also allow customers with mobility devices or strollers the ability to move through a train like never before, and I'm excited to try out these new cars," said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo.

The new models feature wider doors designed to speed up boarding and reduce the amount of time trains sit in stations.

"The new cars are going to give our riders a more modern passenger experience, so riding the subway no longer feels like a step into the past," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "We're investing over $6 billion in new train cars as part of the historic $55 billion MTA Capital Program and it's not just for aesthetics, because these new train cars enable us to run more frequent service."

The new cars feel bright and airy inside because there is 10% more interior space.

Onboard security is also enhanced with an extensive network of surveillance cameras.

Dozens of cameras are spaced throughout the train, which can be monitored in real time by train operators and conductors.

WATCH | Sade Baderinwa hosts UN's observance of International Women's Day

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip