MTA unveils new fleet of subway cars

MTA unveils the first cars in its new R211 subway fleet

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- The MTA on Thursday gave the public a look at the first cars in its new subway fleet.

The agency says it has ordered 535 R2-11 subway cars and has the option for more than 1,600 more if the cars test well.

They have 58-inch doors, roughly 8 inches larger than the current cars.

The MTA says this will cut down on the wait time in stations and decrease delays for riders.

"The new cars also include digital displays, they provide real-time information about service and stations, there's new grab rails, including double poles and better lighting, LED lighting," MTA Executive Vice President and COO Demetrius Crichlo said. "There's safety graphics."

A yearlong test of the new cars begins next week, but no passengers will be involved.

If all goes well, the delivery of the new cars will begin in 2022 and finish in 2024.

