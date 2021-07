Several subway train lines held in Queens due to signal issues

EMBED >More News Videos John Del Giorno reports over the scene of the spilled vegetables on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

QUEENS (WABC) -- The MTA says E/F/M/R trains are holding in stations in Queens in both directions because of a loss of power to its signaling system near Forest Hills-71 Av.The MTA is suggesting the following alternatives:For service from Manhattan into Queens, take 7 N trains. Transfer at 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal/Times Sq-42 St (E N R 7), 42 St-Bryant Pk (F 7), Court Sq-23 St (E 7) or Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av (E F R 7).For service to Queens Plaza, take 7 N trains to nearby Queensboro Plaza.For service to 36 St, take N trains to 39 Av-Dutch Kills.For service to Steinway St and 46 St, take N trains to 36 Av (transfer to Q66 buses on 35th Ave) or Broadway (transfer to Q104 buses on Broadway).For service to Northern Blvd, take N trains to 36 Av and transfer to Q66 buses on 35th Ave.----------