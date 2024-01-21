MTA installs platform barriers at 191st Street Station as part of safety pilot program

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The MTA has installed platform barriers at the No. 1 subway station at 191st Street as part of a pilot program.

The 191st Street Station is the first of four subway stations to install the barriers. Officials will study the program to determine if the concept can be scaled up.

The pilot program is part of a larger effort to advance subway safety.

"This is about finding creative ways to improve safety," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "A hearty pat on the back to New York City Transit professionals who found a practical way to jump-start the feeling -- and reality -- of safety in the subway system. It's still in an experimental phase, and we will be watching carefully to determine if the barriers are effective at deterring track intrusions without interfering with passenger circulation. If they pass the test, we will be ready to deploy widely."

The barriers are located on the platform edge, adjacent to the yellow warning strip, placed strategically to avoid obstructing subway car doors as they open to allow customers to enter and exit the train.

"It's critical that we find ways to reduce the number of riders who fall or are pushed onto subway tracks," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine. "So, I applaud the MTA for this pilot, which is a relatively quick and easy way to add protection on the platform. I am excited to hear feedback from riders at 191st Street 1 on how the railings work in practice."

The effort was funded using existing maintenance resources and in-house labor and materials, the MTA says. The uptown platform barriers were installed on January 19, and the downtown platform barriers were installed on January 20.

"This is a terrific move by the MTA to increase passenger safety as well as perception of safety," said Gridlock Sam Schwartz, Longtime Transportation Engineer. "You could be sure I will be standing behind these barriers wherever they are provided."

ALSO READ | MTA eyeing 6-week shutdown for G train this summer

FILE- The G subway train enters the elevated Smith-Ninth Streets station in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.