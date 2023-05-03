MTA unveils plan to boost weekend subway service on some lines

The MTA unveiled plans to boost subway service on the weekend and during high-volume hours.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A new plan revealed by the MTA on Tuesday aims to boost subway service on the weekend, especially in Brooklyn.

Riders told Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan that they are tired of the hassle with subway trains. They complained of everything from slow trains, limited seating and crowded subway cars.

So, the MTA has a plan. Over the next year or so, train lines will see increases in service during high volume times of the day or on weekends.

Not enough trains are the problem for many.

"It would make it easier for my travels for where I have to get to, and get there faster," Stacey Lewis said.

The plan sounds good for many riders, but most have heard the promises before, and they have had plenty of time to be skeptical.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.