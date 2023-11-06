Kemberly Richardson has reaction from some commuters on how the MTA is faring so far.

MTA survey offers riders the opportunity to detail the good, bad, and ugly about everyday service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA asked, and New Yorkers answered - laying out the good and bad when it comes to transit.

The MTA announced its Fall 2023 Customers Count Survey launch Monday for customers who ride the subway and bus, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad, and Access-A-Ride Paratransit customers.

It's no surprise that when it comes to what people think about transit service, there are as many opinions as stops and delays in the system.

"I live out in Brooklyn and the R train never shows up," said one New Yorker.

"Security and hygiene, these platforms are dirty, they stink," wrote another.

These are the kinds of feedback that the MTA is once again looking for.

The results of the online survey will identify key elements of the transit experience that customers will be able to report are important to them, providing the MTA with a better understanding of how riders currently rate the system to determine where future resources could be allocated to the areas that need the most improvement.

"These surveys are how we learn what matters most to customers, it helps us develop new goals and track progress to provide a better customer experience," said MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. "Since our last survey we have launched new fare options for the commuter rails, launched a new service alerts system and have made many other enhancements systemwide. Customer satisfaction is a top priority and we hope many riders will take a moment to participate in the survey and encourage others to do the same."

Customers can take the Fall survey online through November 20th, the survey on the agency's website to share what is and it not working.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a random drawing to win a $50 OMNY gift card.

In the past, folks using commuter railroads, local and express buses were satisfied or very satisfied.

A little over half of those using the subway were satisfied, but still among the biggest concerns is safety and security.

"We heard that, and I think that was the inspiration for the Governor and Mayor," said Transit Authority President Richard Davey.

Well, not much has changed.

"More security, there are too many incidents, I'd rather take the bus than the train," said another rider.

The MTA hopes to hear from about 100,000 people by the time the survey closes.

Results of the survey will be available early 2024.

