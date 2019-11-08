MTA unveils solution for debris falling from elevated tracks

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- If it feels like the sky has been falling for the MTA, that is because in a way it has.
Eight times this year alone, debris has fallen from elevated subway tracks.
And some of these incidents have been very scary. In some cases, people came just inches from very serious injury.
So on Friday MTA officials unveiled how they have chosen to deal with the falling debris.
The plan centers on the wire baskets under elevated subway tracks, which are supposed to catch and hold loose debris. They have not.
So the transit agency deployed new management to focus on this issue.
MTA Chief Track Officer Terri Rumph unveiled new designs for the baskets and new designs for fastenings that have been now been installed over 60 miles of elevated track.
That Herculean task took place over the last eight days and is now complete.
The MTA says it can't guarantee there won't be more falling debris.
But MTA President Andrew Byford said the agency CAN guarantee this:
"We are doing are our damnedest to stop these incidents from happening. This is not a new phenomenon. These elevated structures have been up a long time, and it has been a challenge for decades to stop debris from falling from elevated structures. We're basically fighting gravity."
Byford added that the rate of falling debris has not increased, but the recent incidents have been especially high-profile.
He said there IS money in the budget to net the entire system if need be.
