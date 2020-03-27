MTA worker killed in Manhattan subway fire

The @NYPDnews is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for setting a fire and causing the death of a MTA motorman. pic.twitter.com/98vLKwo8qk — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2020

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the person(s) responsible is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @nypdtips — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2020

HARLEM (WABC) -- An MTA worker died and 16 others were injured after flames erupted inside a subway train in Harlem Friday morning.The NYPD previously said it believed the incident to be arson, and detectives are now investigating whether it may be connected to other fires in the transit system.The fire broke out at 3:18 a.m. Friday at the 110th Street Subway Station at Lenox Avenue.Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire inside the subway station coming from the subway cars. Heavy smoke and high heat confronted firefighters and the fire quickly went to a second alarm.MTA motorman Garrett Goble, 36, was pronounced dead at St Luke's Hospital.Four others were in serious condition.Another 12 people were treated for minor injuries, including five firefighters.The fire began inside a northbound 2 train as it was entering the 110th Street station, authorities said. The motorman was found dead on the tracks, apparently after evacuating the train that was on fire."There are other fires that we are looking at, we have to see if they are connected to this, 86th street and 96th street, within the transit system," said NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee. "We're also looking at a fire on 116th Street as we speak. The most important thing I need is witnesses to come forward, 800-577-TIPS."Chief Rodney Harrison on Twitter: "The @NYPDnews is asking for the public's assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for setting a fire and causing the death of a MTA motorman.The fire spewed a large amount of smoke through the underground tunnels."As all of you know this has been a devastating week for NYC Transit, and this is another horrific moment for our family," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim MTA President.MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye released a statement saying:"It is with great sorrow that we share news of the tragic loss of one of our brave colleagues, a New York City Transit train operator who died in the line of duty this morning after a significant fire that occurred on board a train he was operating. Our colleague was a young man who had served the people of New York City at Transit for many years. The entire MTA family mourns his death alongside a grateful city. Our hearts break for his family, loved ones and all those who knew him. The NYPD is actively investigating the incident for criminality. In addition to $2,500 offered by Crime Stoppers and the Police Foundation, the MTA is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest, indictment and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this terrible tragedy."----------