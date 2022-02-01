mta hero

MTA Hero: Subway cleaner stops possible theft in Queens station

QUEENS (WABC) -- The MTA is honoring one of its employees for his help to catch a possible theft suspect.

A few weeks ago, station cleaner William Arzu saw someone enter an unauthorized area of the track and remove New York City transit equipment from a Queens subway station -- possibly to sell illegally.

He alerted an agent and responding officers made an arrest.

The MTA thanks William for his efforts and considers him an 'MTA Hero.'

"To William and all of our station cleaners, we thank you for saying something when you see something, and of course for all of your work to keep our system safe and clean each day," the MTA wrote.

RELATED | MTA Heroes: Eagle-eyed transit workers help police solve crimes
This week's MTA Heroes are the team that helps police solve crimes underground.





