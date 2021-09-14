Man punches 77-year-old Queens woman in face, steals purse and Bible

The NYPD says the man hit the woman in the face, dragged her to a parking pay station, and then grabbed her purse and her Bible.
It happened Sunday at noon on 36th Avenue in Astoria.
The robber ran away with the woman's bag eastbound on 35th Avenue.
The victim was treated at the scene for cuts to her hands.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
