NYC's Mulchfest allows locals to dispose of Christmas trees for free while helping environment

If you're looking to get rid of your trees right after Christmas, consider doing so at Mulchfest.

As of December 26, any unwanted, real trees can be "tree-cycled" at NYC parks. Some locations include Prospect Park in Brooklyn, Central Park in Manhattan and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx.

The trees will be chipped and recycled, so the mulch can be used to nourish trees and plants in every corner of the city.

The Parks Department is reminding people to take off their ornaments before bringing their tree in.

There will also be a chipping weekend on January 7th and 8th where you can take home a bag of nutrient-rich mulch.

Here is a list of the parks across the five boroughs that are participating in Mulchfest:

Bronx:

Friends of Brook Park Community Garden

Pelham Bay Park

Van Cortlandt Park (at the Golf Course)

Brooklyn:

Prospect Park (at Prospect Park West and 3rd Street)

McCarren Park

Herbert Von King Park

Manhattan:

Dewitt Clinton Park

Central Park (at W. 65th Street, W. 81st Street and E 106th St)

Washington Square Park

Queens:

Juniper Valley Park

Astoria Park

Rockaway Beach (at Shore Front Pkwy and Beach 94th St)

Staten Island:

Conference House Parking Lot

Clove Lakes Park

Willowbrook Park

According to NYC Parks, they have mulched between 25,000 and 30,000 on average annually, with a record-setting 50,900+ mulched during Mulchfest 2020.