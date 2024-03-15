Large hole takes out part of road, leaving some houses stranded in New Jersey

MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- A large hole appears to have taken out part of a road in Harrison Township, New Jersey, Friday.

Chopper 6 with our sister station, 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia, was overhead the hole near Chatham Lane and Swamp Road in Mullica Hill.

Chopper 6 video of large hole in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Water could be seen running through the washed out road on Swamp Rd, leaving some nearby houses stranded.

So far there is no word on what caused the collapse but residents tell Action News that they believe a pipe back up lead to the dam breaking.

Some residents are also reporting that they are without power.

Action News is working to find out more information about what cause the hole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.