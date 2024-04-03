Communities along New Jersey rivers brace for more possible flooding amid days of heavy rain

LODI, N.J. (WABC) -- Communities along the Saddle River in New Jersey are bracing for more possible flooding in an area that's been saturated by a number of storms.

Lodi along the Saddle River has already flooded several times this year.

It's once again gradually rising as the area has gotten pummeled with days of rain and wind.

The river is expected to crest at 2 a.m. Thursday, a hair below flood stage.

Puddles are already forming at the mouth of a nearby parking lot that practically kisses the river.

The people who live in a nearby apartment complex have become well accustomed to the inconvenience of flooding.

One woman said she's lost two cars to the Saddle River, one of them brand new.

Just two weeks ago, during another flooding event, Mayor Scott Luna blamed the flooding on Main Street on two outfall pipes four feet under the river that are not properly working.

The mayor says he needs help from Department of Environmental Protection to get those pipes cleared, otherwise storm drains continue to back up during heavy rain storms.

Residents say the parking lot flooded during the last storm two weeks ago.

"It's just a bunch of people over and over and over again that they're losing all of their belongs, having to restart. This is the time where being poor costs you more than anything because you cannot relocate. It costs us $3,000 to get into another apartment. It's very, very difficult. And unless they do something about that river which as been flooding since like the '70s? It should be dredged at this point, I mean, seriously. We have enough money as a whole in New Jersey, we've gotten enough FEMA assistance, why are the waterways not being taken care of," Lodi resident Ashley Nicholas said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.