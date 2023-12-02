13 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Long Island Expressway

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Thirteen people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway Saturday morning, police say.

Six cars, including one tractor trailer, were involved in the accident while heading east near Exit 32 around 6 a.m.

None of the injuries were serious, police say.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The eastbound lanes on the LIE were temporarily closed after the crash. The cause of the accident was not immediately made clear.

